Nicole Curtis Net Worth: How Much She Made Through Real-Estate!

Nicole Curtis is best known as the host, co-executive producer, and consulting producer of the reality show Rehab Addict.

The show started on the DIY network, but because it was so popular, it was moved to HGTV’s prime-time schedule.

Find out everything there is to know about Nicole before she takes on the new challenge of bringing “old homes back to their former glory” on January 28, 2021, when the spin-off Rehab Addict Rescue comes out.

Early Years

On August 20, 1976, Nicole Lynn Curtis was born in Lake Orion, Michigan. Her brother Ryan is an actress, and her parents, Joan and Rod, ran a Detroit garbage company. When Nicole was a little girl, her family would take weekend vacations to places like Flint, Saginaw, and many other suburbs of Detroit, where she would acquire a love for traditional old-style American homes.

Curtis studied dancing while she was a teen and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1994. She went to college in Michigan, Florida, and Georgia, and although she had intended to major in law, she ultimately chose to focus on education. Nicole began her own cleaning company while still a college student and worked at IHOP and Hooters.

A Wealth of Nicole Curtis

Nicole Curtis is estimated to have a net worth of about $7 million as of 2022 by biography list. From her career, this well-known personality has made a respectable living.

Career

Nicole started renovating historic homes that were going to be torn down in the late 1990s. She initially had residences for herself in Minneapolis, Tampa, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, but she has since expanded. The “Rehab Addict” production company contacted Curtis when she became a realtor to discuss recording real estate-related parts, but when she met with producers, she persuaded them to offer her a program.

On October 14, 2010, the DIY Network hosted the launch of “Rehab Addict,” which later moved to HGTV for season four. Nicole made the decision to leave the show in 2018 after 113 episodes throughout eight seasons. Then she revealed “People” magazine: “I was totally exhausted.

In those ten years, I spent a great deal of time without getting to enjoy it at all. I was under stress.” Early in 2021, Curtis made a comeback on HGTV with “Rehab Addict Rescue,” for which she also works as an executive producer. She introduced Nicole Curtis Home in 2015, a line of tools for home improvement projects that includes paint sprayers, stud finders, and removable wallpaper.

Nicole co-hosted the 2015 season of the HGTV renovation competition series “Beach Flip,” and in 2014 she had an appearance on the DIY Network program “Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall,” hosted by musician Daryl Hall.

Personal Life of Nicole Lynn Curtis

The Rehab Addict star has two children, one of whom is an adult. Her first kid, a son named Ethan, was born when she was just 20 years old. He also frequently accompanied his mother to building sites when he was a small child. 2015 saw the birth of Harper, Curtis’ second child.

In 1996, Nicole gave birth to a son they named Ethan. According to rumors, Steve Cimini, Ethan’s father, was incarcerated when he was born as a result of his DUI manslaughter conviction. Attempting to raise Ethan together after Cimini’s release from prison, Curtis and Cimini fell out in 1998.

Height of Nicole Curtis

Nicole Curtis, who has the appearance of being much younger, is 5 feet 3 inches tall with a toned body.

Reach on Social Media

Nicole Curtis had 290k Instagram followers as of January 2021, 1.1 million on Facebook, and 122.5k on Twitter.

