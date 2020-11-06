Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She Doesn’t Have A Nanny For Her New Baby: ‘I Really Should’

November 7, 2020
Nicki Minaj has revealed that she has not hired a nanny to help her with her new baby boy.

The 37-year-old rapper opened up on social media about why she chose not to go the route of many celebrities and chose to do it on her own.

After tweeting about feeding her little guy, one fan questioned why she hadn’t hired a nanny.

“Everyone tells me that,” Nicki wrote back. “Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho.”

She added, “Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said ‘absolutely TF NOT.’ 🤣 he wants his undivided attention chile.”

After her nanny conversation with her fans, many had said they missed the rapper, and she echoed the statement.

“Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

Nicki announced she had welcomed her baby, with husband Kenneth Petty, at the end of September, after revealing her pregnancy with some glam shots on Instagram.

lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? 🤣😂 he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy 🤨😛 https://t.co/JOTt0JuQjZ

— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2020

