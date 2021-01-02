Nicki Minaj Posts Pictures and Video clip of Her Newborn Nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty know how to make a cute child.

We’d like to give a shout out to their son, but we never know his name … they haven’t mentioned. The kid’s only recognized to everybody outside the fam as “Papa Bear.”

Ready for your authorization to load the Instagram Media.

At any level, the 3-thirty day period-old child is further than adorable. Nicki captioned the pic, ““#PapaBear thank you so incredibly considerably for deciding on me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 .”

Papa Bear’s by now stylin’ in designer onesies. Of class, he has the requisite bling … a Papa Bear necklace. Which is not his authentic identify, ideal?

Nicki posted the pic with gratitude …“Wishing you men a delighted & affluent New Year. Thank you for your adore & assist through this journey. It’s intended so much to me. Turning into a mom is by much the most satisfying job I have ever taken on.”

Nicki added, “Sending like to all the superhero mothers out there. Massive hugs to all the females who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Perform video clip material

Minaj also shared a sweet online video of her son on Twitter.

“Best of 2020,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Waiting around for your authorization to load the Instagram Media.

Nicki gave beginning on Sept. 30 in L.A., posting a pic and building her feelings clear … “I am so grateful & in enjoy with my son,” she shared. “Madly in appreciate. My most loved liddo boy in the total extensive entire world.”