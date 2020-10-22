Nicki Minaj Lends Her Service Into The #EndSARS Movement

Brand New mother Nicki Minaj chose to Twitter to discuss her support to its #EndSARS movement following the offender protests took a damn turn.

Demonstrators happened to Twitter to discuss shocking pictures of the wake of an alleged assault by the army. As they demonstrated peacefully, the soldiers supposedly fired rounds before attempting to clean the signs from the roads and the physicians.

Demonstrators have taken part in protests throughout the nation for almost a couple of weeks more than promises of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion with a police unit understand as the Particular Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The device was allegedly disbanded, however, the corrupt officers stay employed. Nigeria needs change.

“Reputation with & praying to the courageous young people of Nigeria that are on the front lines of the senseless violence. Your voice has been heard. Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS,” Minaj tweeted.

Some different actors also discussed in support of their protests.