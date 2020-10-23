Nickelodeon Star Nathan Kress & Wife London Elise Moore Expecting Baby #2

“iCarly” Star Nathan Kress, 27, and wife London Elise Moore have another baby on the way!

Nathan wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!! After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far.”

He added, “Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!”

London revealed that she suffered “multiple miscarriages” before getting pregnant. In a message to their unborn child on Instagram, she said, “After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen 🙌 It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you! you have been so carefully and specifically chosen 🙌 It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you!”

“We are not taking for granted each week that you continue to grow (it’s amazing we’re almost halfway through the pregnancy!). We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy & your big sister Rosie!” London added. “We know that everything happens for a reason, & you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”

The baby announcement comes nearly four weeks after their celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

After hearing the news, Nathan’s “iCarly” co-star Jennette McCurdy wrote, “you guys !!! congratulations !!!”

Nathan and Elise are also the parents of daughter Rosie, who was born around Christmas three years ago. At the time, Nathan shared, “Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”