Nick Viall Shares The Final Dance Is Essential View

“I Am an MJ fan.

If you asked me that the GOAT is, I’m likely to state MJ,” he shared on his basketball idol Michael Jordan. “However, I give credit where credit is due, and that I believe [LeBron] is a pioneer at the NBA both on and off the court. We want him to continue to get what he is doing and we want more folks like him”

Obviously considering he is a huge fan of Michael, he has watched each episode of their People’s Choice Awards-nominated struck docuseries The Last Dance.

“Whether you grew up watching Michael Jordan also it was once the period, for me was the coolest show ever,” he shared. “For me personally I really don’t think that it’s something which may truly be replicated. Whereas other shows such as The Bachelor are amazing but its on each season. I believe in a terrific manner it humanized Michael Jordan. For me personally, it made me respect him more.”