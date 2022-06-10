Nick Quested Net Worth: Deeper Look Into His Luxury Lifestyle in 2022!

Nick Quested is a documentary filmmaker from the United Kingdom. Nick Quested, the Executive Director and Owner of Goldcrest Films, has established one of the most prestigious documentary brands in the world. Over 40 films have featured Mr. Quested as a producer, including Restrepo, The Last Patrol, Korengal, and Which Way is the Front Line From Here? Tim Hetherington’s Life and Times, and Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS. As a result of his efforts,

Mr. Quested has received two Emmy nominations, a PGA Award nomination, and an Oscar nomination. Mr. Quested also received the 2018 duPont-Columbia Award, which is the broadcast counterpart of the Pulitzer Prize and is dedicated to sustaining the greatest standards in journalism.

Net worth

Nick Quested’s Estimated Net Worth in 2022 Is Unknown. in The Year 2022, Nick Quested Will Be Valued $400,000.

Mr. Quested was an award-winning director with over 100 music videos and commercials under his belt, working with world-renowned artists such as Dr. Dre, Common, Nas, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, and Sting, as well as brands like Sprite, Nike, Lexus, and Land Rover.

He testified under oath before the House of Representatives January 6 committee on June 9, 2022. In the run-up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Quested’s crew videotaped a meeting between Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes.

Quested is the executive director and owner of Goldcrest Films, one of the industry’s most prestigious documentary studios. For his efforts, he has won two Emmys and been nominated for an Oscar. Over 35 films have been produced by Quested, including Sebastian Junger’s ‘The Last Patrol,’ ‘Korengal,’ and the twice-Emmy-nominated ‘Which Way is the Front Line From Here?’ Tim He’s Life and Times

According to His, I’m Db Page, He Has Been in Films Such as ‘Thorington’ and The Oscar-nominated Restrepo.’

Quested is said to have testified before the committee seven hours earlier this year. He said he spoke with investigators about the relationship between Enrique Tarrio, the head of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who have both been charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the insurgency. “There was animus between Rhodes and Tarrio,” Quested told CBS News previously. “They didn’t play for the same team. There was apprehension in engaging with each other, particularly from Rhodes’ perspective.”

All of the aforementioned invitees have previously been interrogated by committee members, who will use their testimony in court filings and subpoena requests for other potential witnesses as part of their wide-ranging probe. Members have hinted, however, that the hearings may center on former President Donald Trump’s suspected role in subverting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. According to CNN, the panel is developing a theory that Trump’s “obsession with his election loss” and “peddling of false allegations” about the election laid the way for the Capitol rioting.

Aside from Quested, the panel is expected to summon Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured while guarding the Capitol building during the disturbances after getting into an altercation with some Proud Boys members. Two people with direct ties to former Vice President Mike Pence have also been invited to testify before the committee, according to CNN.

Nick Quested Awards

Won Award

Year Award Ceremony Nomination Movie 2011 Emmy News & Documentary Emmy Awards Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story – Long Form Restrepo (2010)

Nominated Awards

Year Award Ceremony Nomination Movie 2014 Cinema Eye Honors Award Cinema Eye Honors Awards, US Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Filmmaking for Television Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington (2013) 2014 PGA Award PGA Awards Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington (2013) 2011 Emmy News & Documentary Emmy Awards Best Documentary Restrepo (2010)

