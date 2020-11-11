Nick Jonas says spending time together with Priyanka Chopra was that the silver lining below the quarantine

The pandemic could have been hard for many of us, however you cannot deny it also gave us the chance to spend additional time with our nearest and dearest and gave us a rest in our busy-lives. Well, Nick Jonas would agree with this point and he also confessed this to a internet portal.

Lately Nick Jonas gave an interview into a portal site and in a dialogue together he said that the silver lining beneath the lockdown period and the entire quarantine period. He explained that the very best thing about this was that he chose to spend additional time with his spouse Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is otherwise occupied using global-domination. “The greatest upside of this was the time in the home, that me and Pri would not have experienced, had this (maybe not ) occurred, as busy since our programs have been within the past few decades,” stated the singer-and-actor.

He said that concealing the lockdown both got together and worked on many matters and bouncing off ideas with one another. “We are really working on numerous items collectively too, so it is sort of a household now,” added Nick.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra equally are active musicians in their particular area. This lockdown period should have definitely been a fantastic thing for the few, since the stunt triggered lockdown attracted a forced-break for their livelihood. Both remained together in their LA house and from after some Indian traditions, taking good care of the pets to cooking collectively, both had a blast with them and shared glimpses together with all the netizens.