Nick Jonas is Gushing Around Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Daughter Willa!

Nick Jonas is gushing about his brand new niece!

Throughout a fresh meeting, the 28-year old singer participates about brother Joe Jonas and spouse Sophie Turner‘s kid Willa, showing that he’s fulfilled her.

“I’ve [met her],” Nick shared by ET. “It is you know, Joe and Sophie’s matter to talk about or maybe not, but she is the ideal.”

“I really wish we can be together, however, that is a lot of families’ desire and fantasy right now,” Nick added. “But yeah, I am thankful everybody’s happy and healthy. We have been really lucky, but excited about some time when life return to hopefully some sort of variant of ordinary and we could devote more time together.”

The couple welcomed their girl Willa back in late July and have been loving time from the spotlight along with her. Sophie did discuss a lot of never-before-seen pregnancy photographs a couple of weeks back you need to take a look at in the event that you have not already!