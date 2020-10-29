Nick Jonas Convinced Us that the”Jonas Blessing” Conspiracy Theory is Actual

Do not mind us, we are only choosing our jaws up off the ground following Nick Jonas only demonstrated a new conspiracy theory… Plus it completely makes sense.

Like many Angelenos, Nick was observing following the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 27. However he believes he deserves some of the credit for the triumph, since three professional athletes won three big championships this season after visiting Jonas Brothers concerts. Evidently, it is worth it to be a Jonatic!

Nick broke his bombshell concept, dubbed the”Jonas Blessing,” onto Instagram on Wednesday and functioned a few amusing (but perhaps even real) information for pro sports gamers.

“For those athletes out there who wish to win championships along with Grand Prix and all in between, join ,” Nick stated. “The secret to success will be to visit a Jonas Brothers series. It is essentially the opposite of those Drake Curse. Let us call it the Jonas Blessing.”