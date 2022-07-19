Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra on Her 40th Birthday: ‘jewel of July’

In honor of Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday, Nick Jonas has named her the July gem. Jonas celebrated his wife’s birthday with an Instagram photo on Monday. The Dancing With Myself co-host shared many photos from their recent beach break as the couple celebrated Chopra’s 40th birthday.

Among the photos was one of Jonas holding up a custom towel that read, “Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982,” as well as shots of the couple on the beach, where Chopra looked stunning in a yellow Montce ensemble, Chopra enjoying a birthday dinner as an “80’s baby,” and a seaside fireworks display.

“Happy Birthday to My July’s Crown Jewel.

I’m honored to be around for this wild adventure called life with you. I adore you. @priyankachopra, “The slideshow’s captions were written by Jonas

Chopra was all in on the birthday love as well, posting in the comments shortly after Jonas posted the birthday homage, “Love of my life.”

Jonas’ wife isn’t the only woman in his life he’s swooning over. ET recently chatted with the 29-year-old musician, who welcomed his first kid, daughter Malti, with Chopra earlier this year, and he stated that fatherhood has been a wonderful adjustment

“it’s Really Changed My Life,” Jonas Told Et. “[malti] Is Incredible. It Makes Me Very Happy.”

“Everything is fine,” Jonas added.

Malti even gets special concerts from the Jonas Brothers, with Jonas addressing ET in May about his “wonderful” serenades to the child

“I start singing to her. I adore singing to her, and it’s really beautiful “Jonas stated. “I’m just singing a bunch of old standards. My wife listens to more of what’s on her iPod or anything, but I sing.”

