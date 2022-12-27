How Much Money Nick Foles Earned from Playing Football?

N.E. Foles plays quarterback for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. He participated in college football at Arizona before being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Earlier Years

Nick Edward Foles was born on January 2, 1968, to American parents Larry and Melissa Foles. He and his two sisters all grew up in the American city of Austin. He was born and raised in the United States. He is of the white race and the Aquarius zodiac sign.

Foles’ parents, Larry and Melissa Foles are successful restaurant owners. Eddie V’s was his father’s restaurant, and he sold it for $59 million in 2011.

When Foles was a student at Westlake High School, he was a standout on the football team.

As an added bonus, he did all this while still a student, shattering a record set by Drew Brees. After beginning his academic pursuits at Michigan State University, he ultimately transferred to the University of Arizona.

How Much Money Does Nick Foles Make?

Nick Foles is a professional football player in the United States who is worth $40 million. Nick Foles won the Super Bowl as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Career

Job Prospects After High School

Foles played quarterback at Westlake High School for two years. With his arm, he amassed 5,658 passing yards and 56 scores.

Drew Brees previously held both of those prestigious and unprecedented marks at his alma mater. Foles used to play alongside Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Foles also starred on the basketball court. Several schools, including Texas, Baylor, and Georgetown, tried to entice him to enroll there. Foles had committed to attending Arizona State but has since switched his allegiance to Michigan State.

Career Path in College

After enrolling at Michigan State University, Nick Foles began his football career. After one year, he moved to Arizona and was penalized by being assigned the color red for his jersey in 2008.

Foles spent last year as Matt Scott’s backup in Arizona after sitting out the previous year as a redshirt. Due to Scott’s poor performance versus Iowa, Foles was inserted into the lineup. Foles had a good season, throwing for 2,486 yards with 19 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

In 2010, Foles was a junior redshirt. He had helped Arizona to a 7-1 start to the season before a knee injury sidelined him for two contests. At the end of the regular season, he threw for 3,191 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 picks.

In his final season, 2011, Foles posted his best statistical performance. He completed 387 passes out of 560 attempts (69.1%) for 4,334 yards and 28 touchdowns.

NFL Profession

In the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles picked Nick Foles as the 88th overall choice. As a result of Michael Vick’s injury in Week 11 of the 2012 season, Nick Foles was given the opportunity to make his first NFL start.

In spite of the fact that he broke his hand on December 23 and would therefore miss the rest of the season, he was named the starter.

To start the 2013 season, Vick was once again Foles’ backup. In Week 6, Foles started once more after another Vick injury.

To honor his offensive prowess that week, the National Football Conference named him MVP. Due to his concussion, Foles missed Week 8 and had to return for Week 9. He led the league in scoring with 27 touchdown passes and had only two interceptions all year.

For Foles, the 2014 season ended in Week 9 after he broke his collarbone. Following the season, Foles was traded to the St. Louis Rams. Foles’s career in St. Louis got off to an encouraging start.

Over time, Louis’s struggles caused him to lose his starting position to backup quarterback Case Keenum (twice). After the Rams took Jared Goff with the first overall pick, Foles asked to be let go.

Foles signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on August 3, 2016. In two games while Alex Smith was out with a concussion, he got the nod.

His second-year option with the Chiefs was not picked up. Foles signed a two-year extension with the Eagles in March 2017, committing to playing in the city through at least 2019.

Nick Foles was the backup quarterback in case anything happened to Carson Wentz. Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14, and the Eagles decided to start Foles for the rest of the season.

Under Foles’s direction, the Eagles won their first playoff game in nine years. His best performance of the playoffs and the league’s best defense came in the NFC Championship Game versus Minnesota. A total of three touchdowns were thrown by him, and he threw for 352 yards.

In Super Bowl LII, Foles caught a touchdown pass that would later be dubbed “The Philly Special.” Foles created Super Bowl history by completing the first-ever touchdown pass reception in the game.

To sum it all up, Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player award went to him.

Since Wentz hadn’t gotten the all-clear, Foles started the first few games of the 2018 season. In Week 3, Wentz was once again the team’s starting quarterback.

Foles got a few more starts toward the end of the year and ended up breaking Donovan McNabb’s team record for passing yards in a game with 471 of his own. After the 2019 season, Foles was a free agent after exercising his option to leave his contract.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March of 2019. After Week 1, when Foles injured his collarbone, he couldn’t play for another two months.

In the end, however, Gardner Minshew was chosen over Foles for the starting role. Only four times did he start a game all season (3TD 2INT).

On March 31, 2020, Foles was traded to the Chicago Bears. Initially in the season, Foles was the backup to Mitchell Trubisky. However, after orchestrating a comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, he was officially named the starting quarterback.

Private Matters

Nick Foles is a devout Christian.

In 2018, he graduated with a Master of Divinity. Foles has expressed interest in becoming the priesthood once his football career concludes.

Foles is married to Tori Moore, brother of NFL tight end Evan Moore. Lily James was born in 2017 and is their only child.