Actor/comedian Nick Cannon celebrated his pregnant girlfriend birthday, Brittany Bellalong having a late night dinner at Nobu in Malibu, MTO News has heard.

Paparazzi snapped pics of this couple since they came smiling ear to ear as Brittany, a former Ms. Arizona, procedures the last phase of her pregnancy.

Having a kid on the road, the few share a two year-old son called Golden”Sagon” Cannon, and also appear to function as rekindling their love.

Nick, but has publicly said that”monogamy is not natural for guys” and both aren’t communicating entirely, but are apparently pleased.

According to internet reports, Nick lavishes her with presents – and in return she’s turned a blind eye on his dalliances with other girls. That is an arrangement that’s functioned well for the bunch.

Last evening that she had been driving her fresh Bentley that Nick gave her for her birthday.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Cannon is worth near $50 million.