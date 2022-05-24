Nick Cannon Net Worth: American Television Host, Early Life, Career, Personal Life and Many More You Need to Know

Nick Cannon is a $30 million-plus American actor, comedian, composer, and rapper who was born on October 8, 1980. He began his acting and hosting career as a youngster and has since been in several television series and films.

He began his acting career on the television sitcom All That, then went on to host the Nick Cannon Show and America’s Got Talent. He’s also appeared in films such as Love Don’t Cost a Thing. He was also a musician and a rapper who debuted with the Gigolo. His youngest son Zen cannon died after a fight with a brain tumor, putting him in the spotlight.

Childhood

Nick Cannon was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. His granddad was his primary caregiver. He grew raised at the Bay Vista Housing Projects in Lincoln Park. As a youngster, Cannon was a member of the Lincoln Park Bloods street gang, but he quit after losing a close buddy to violence. He began performing at the age of eight, and by the age of eleven, he was already doing stand-up comedy on his father’s cable access television show.

In 1998, Cannon graduated from Monte Vista High School. Nick eventually relocated to Hollywood, where he performed stand-up comedy at The Laugh Factory, The Improv, and The Comedy Store, among other venues. Nick’s big break came in the mid-90s when he won a position on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show “All That.” As a youngster, Cannon was a member of Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, a rap group that opened for bands such as LFO, 98 Degrees, Montell Jordan, and Will Smith.

What Is Nick Cannon’s Salary and Net Worth?

Nick Cannon is a $20 million actor and television personality from the United States. Nick has had success in television, cinema, radio, and as an entrepreneur/producer throughout his career. Nick makes roughly $5 million each year for his many television hosting obligations, including “The Masked Singer.” Nick is also known for having a huge family. He has seven children from four partnerships as of this writing, including twins with singer Mariah Carey. He is expecting his eighth kid with his fifth wife as of this writing.

Career in Music

Nick started his own record label, “Can I Ball Records,” in 2005. In 2003, he released his self-titled debut studio album, which peaked at #15 on the US R&B chart. “Can I Live,” the first single, was released in July 2005?

After Can-I-Ball Records was canceled in 2009, Nick launched N’Credible Entertainment, a new record company. Slick Nick, a spoof character of Slick Rick, was developed by Cannon in 2010. As the persona, he released two tracks and a mixtape named “Child of the Corn” in December 2011. Cannon released a new single, “Me Sexy,” in July 2013. He followed up with “Looking for a Dream,” a collaboration with Afrojack. In 2014, he published his second album, “White People Party Music.” “The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story,” Cannon’s second mixtape, was released on November 16, 2016. In December 2019, Nick released “The Invitation,” an Eminem diss tune. Cannon made a second diss track the same day when Eminem responded with a tweet.

Is Nick Cannon the Host of A Talk Show?

Cannon just debuted his own Fox talk program, which has garnered mixed reviews so far, as if having four children in a year wasn’t enough.

“I wanted to make a program that was not about me, but about the people, about connecting with the audience in a true sense,” he stated in an interview with ET before the launch.

“I have a few additional websites, including The Masked Singer, which has complex outfits,” says the author. The hip-hop trio Wild N Out is incredible. All of this is to say, rise. But it offered me the opportunity to do something good for the people and the community, which is precisely what the talk show is doing.”

Private Life

Nick Cannon has seven children with four women as of this writing, including a son named Golden “Sagon” Cannon, who was born in February 2017, and TWO sets of twins with model Brittany Bell. Nick revealed in January 2022 that he was expecting his eighth kid with his fifth woman. Nick was on track to receive four children in a few months at one point in the middle of 2021.

Firing at CBS

Nick made statements that were viewed as antisemitic in the June 30, 2020, edition of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” Cannon presented many antisemitic conspiracy theories regarding the rich Rothschild family while interviewing rapper Professor Griff of Public Enemy about quitting the group after making antisemitic statements. ViacomCBS, which had long broadcast Cannon’s show “Wild ‘N Out,” canceled its contract with him on July 14, 2020, claiming “hateful remarks and antisemitic conspiracy theories.” Cannon also hosts the “Nick Cannon Mornings” radio show on KPWR Power 106.

He tweeted on July 16, 2020, that he would be taking a break from his radio show to contemplate and develop an action plan. The program is on indefinite hiatus. He tendered an apology on Twitter and has been allowed to keep his job as presenter of “The Masked Singer” on Fox since 2019.