Nick Cannon & MTV The best way to Bring Back’Wild’N Outside’

Nick Cannon and MTV are in discussions to reunite his favorite comedy series, Wild’N Out.

Nick got to warm water a couple of months ago, after he had been accused of becoming anti-Semitic when interviewing Professor Griff.

ViacomCBS fell him once he promised on his Cannon’s Course tradition that Black men and women have been”the actual Hebrews.”

“It is never hate language, you can not be anti-Semitic if we’re the Semitic people,” he explained at the moment. “When we’re the very same men and women who they wish to be. That is our birthright. We’re the real Hebrews.”

Today MTV may need him .

“We are still follow Nick’s travel and I am impressed with how he has possessed his errors,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group informed Variety. “He has been an protracted part of our family for nearly 20 years plus also a personal friend of mine for nearly half . He is leading by example, apologized and seeking to learn how to understand and assist others do the same. That is the type of partner we wish to utilize.”