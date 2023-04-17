The Nicholas Braun Fallout: A Deep Dive into the Controversy

American actor Nicholas Joseph Braun was born on May 1, 1988. He is well-known for playing Greg Hirsch in the HBO drama series Succession (2018–present). He was nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. Additionally, he has made cameo appearances in several films, such as Sky High (2005), Princess Protection Program (2009), Red State (2011), Prom (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), The Watch (2012), Date and Switch (2014), How to Be Single (2016), and Zola. (2021). On May 1, 1988, Nicholas Braun was born in New York City. He was raised in Connecticut and attended Manhattan’s Professional Performing Arts School. His mother, Elizabeth Lyle, was an actress in the past, and his father, Craig Braun, was a former talent agent.

Nicholas Braun Controversy

Nicholas Braun, famed for playing the bumbling Cousin Greg on Succession, has called out an awkward mid-interview moment after being cut off while talking. The 34-year-old actor appeared on the Australian news show The Project on Sunday, where he was asked to retell the story of meeting filmmaking icon Quentin Tarantino.

The actor started telling the tale by describing the time he was on a plane soon after his 2005 Disney Channel Original Movie, Sky High, was released. “I was in this movie, and there were ads on the back of like teen magazines, teeny-bopper magazines,” he remarked. When I walked past Quentin, who was sitting in first class on this plane, he was there. I immediately thought, “I have to do something like I have to say something to Quentin!” as soon as I took my seat.

“I ripped the ad off the back of this magazine – because, you know, I was obsessed with being on the back of a magazine – I ripped the ad off and brought it to Quentin. “And I was like ‘Hi Quentin! You don’t know me! But this is me here on this ad!’”

Nicholas Braun Early Life

Thanks to his extraordinary acting skills, Nicholas Braun has gained a large following and distinguished himself as one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. In addition to his acting profession, Nicholas Braun is a gifted musician who has put out some songs and albums over the years. This article will examine Nicholas Braun’s career, net worth, and the road to success.

In 2005, Nicholas Braun made his acting debut in the movie “Walter and Henry.” Later, he appeared in films and television series, such as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Nicholas Braun Career

He played the character Zach (also known as Zach Attack!) in the 2005 movie Sky High. The Disney Channel Original Movies Minutemen (2008) and Princess Protection Programme (2009) then had Braun in supporting roles.

He portrayed Cameron in the ABC Family series 10 Things I Hate About You until May 24, 2010, when the series was cancelled after airing its last episode. In the online series The LXD, he played the role of Cole Waters and appeared in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

He appeared as Billy Ray in Kevin Smith’s Red State and Lloyd Taylor in Disney’s Prom, both theatrical releases in 2011.

He appeared on two songs off Phantoms’ debut EP, Broken Halo, released in 2015. On “Voyeur” and the album’s title track, he contributed vocals. Additionally, he appeared alongside Dakota Johnson in the films How to Be Single (2016) and Date and Switch (2014).