Niall Horan finished with heartbreak after meeting new love

Niall Horan is finished with heartbreak after meeting his new girlfriend.

Niall Horan

The 27-year-old musician met fashion buyer Amelia Woolley, 23, earlier this year and the new relationship is helping him to move on after his split from ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, 23, who he penned the album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ about.

Niall told Metro’s Guilty Pleasures column: “Well, it’s been a good year for me. I have been all right. You learn a lot about yourself in something like that. There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It’s not going to be all doom and gloom.”

Niall was forced to cancel his ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ world tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he has been spending the last few months relaxing and exercising.

He said: “To be honest, I have never been fitter. I haven’t had this kind of time off in ten years. I just wanted to try and relax. But recently I have started to get back into it and do loads of writing. I have been getting my ideas together. I am excited for whatever it is. I don’t know if it’s an album or a single, I am just going to release it when I get a chance.”

Niall and Amelia were first linked in July, when it was revealed that they had been secretly dating since May.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on.

“Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”