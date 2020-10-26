Niagara-area dog tests positive for COVID-19 however many pets continue to be secure

A puppy at Ontario’s Niagara Region has tested positive for COVID-19, even though scientists say many pet owners should not worry about

Favorable tests for novel coronavirus in dogs really are uncommon as they’re generally asymptomatic and they have within the disease relatively fast.

Scott Weese, ” the key of disease management at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, is a portion of this analysis that discovered the favorable instance from the Niagara region.

He states that of roughly 40 pets analyzed only the puppy has tested positive.

A kitty in the analysis had several lingering toxins from COVID-19, indicating it had formerly been ill.

Weese notes other creatures, such as anti inflammatory primates and minks are a lot more vulnerable to this virus.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Oct. 26, 2020.