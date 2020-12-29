NFL’s J.D. McKissic Honors Tupac, Nipsey Hussle With Rap-Impressed Cleat Style and design

Exceptional

Washington Soccer Workforce jogging back J.D. McKissic is showin’ some California really like on his most recent pair of cleats … by honoring Tupac and Nipsey Hussle with an great layout.

TMZ Sporting activities has realized … that the 27-yr-aged NFLer needed to pay out tribute to the two rap legends on his Nike kicks … so he hit up California artist Joe Castro to make it occur.

Castro — who also did J.D.’s teammate Chase Younger‘s cleats — came though with an amazingly specific completed solution … from Tupac’s nose ring to Nip’s well known “Prolific” tattoo.

Of system, that kinda depth takes a great deal of time … and we’re told it needed a overall of 12 Hrs from start out to end.

BTW — Castro is also accountable for the incredible King Von cleat tribute for Chiefs WR Tajae Sharpe.

No word on whether or not J.D. will don these cleats on the area … but maintain an eye out!!