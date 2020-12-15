NFL playoff photo: Who’s booked their ticket and who’s however in the hunt heading into 7 days 15?

New Orleans were being a single of the initially groups to book their area in the playoffs

Credit score: AP

With three months of the common season remaining, a quantity of groups are still in contention to be playing postseason soccer.

This period there is an expanded playoff format, with 7 groups from just about every meeting qualifying. This suggests that only 1 crew from the NFC and a single workforce from AFC will get a bye and pass up wildcard weekend, as opposed to the two teams that have experienced that luxurious in many years long gone by.

Four teams have currently locked down their playoff place, but 10 destinations are nonetheless up for grabs.

AFCPlayoff position secured

The reigning champions, Kansas Town, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the two AFC groups that have secured a playoff berth. The Chiefs have wrapped up their division when the Steelers can’t be caught by more than enough groups to knock them out of a playoff place.

Kansas Metropolis glance established to secure the variety 1 in general seed right after the Steelers shed in successive months, leaving them just one get at the rear of the Chiefs.

In place

The Expenses are all but certain a position in the playoffs, they have gained 10 video games this 12 months and are inside touching length of the AFC East division title for the to start with time since 1995.

The Titans, Colts and Browns all sit at 9-4. A single of Tennessee and Indianapolis are guaranteed to make the postseason by advantage of profitable the AFC South. Tennessee is in advance of Indianapolis based on division history (4-1 to the Colts’ 2-2).

The other workforce really should also have ample to make it – but that is not certain. The same can be claimed for the Browns.

The seventh seed in the AFC is the Miami Dolphins – but only just. They boast the exact same 8-5 document as the Ravens, but Miami is ahead of Baltimore based on their exceptional meeting record (5-4 to the Ravens’ 5-5). Miami confront the Patriots, the Raiders and the Costs in their very last video games. No uncomplicated wins to be identified.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has created an spectacular start off to his NFL career

Credit rating: Jasen Vinlove-United states of america Currently Sporting activities

In the hunt

Baltimore’s previous gasp earn in opposition to the Browns has propelled them back into the mix for the playoffs. Their last a few fixtures are towards the Giants, the Jaguars and the Bengals. A ultimate three online games do not arrive a great deal simpler than that, even though the Giants will even now be participating in meaningful football for on their own. Anticipate the Ravens to sneak into the postseason.

The Raiders are the other team that could be a aspect, they are just one particular gain behind Miami. On the other hand, they have delivered very poor performances a few months in a row and regaining momentum could be tricky at this juncture. It ought to be stated that they play the Chargers, the Dolphins and the Broncos. All 3 online games are winnable, and defeating playoff rival Miami could nonetheless see them make the playoffs.

Technically, the Patriots are not out of it. They are two games behind with 3 to go, but it appears not likely that even Bill Belichick’s facet can pull off this wonder.

The identical can be claimed of Denver, who are 3 online games off the rate with three to go…

AFC standings

NFCPlayoff position secured

The Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams in the NFC confirmed to be participating in in the postseason. The Packers have already secured their division title even though the Saints’ report can not be caught by sufficient groups to knock them out.

These two groups have similar records – with Eco-friendly Bay in front on the head-to-head tiebreaker – and will fight it out for the quantity 1 spot, and the bye that will come with it, over the next three months.

In position

As it stands, the Rams, the Washington Football Group, the Seahawks, the Buccaneers and the Cardinals would entire the NFC playoff line-up.

Los Angeles and Seattle seem set to make it via, getting each gained 9 video games this time. The only concern is which group is likely to clinch the NFC West. Either way, these two will be a part of the Saints and the Packers.

From the NFC East, Washington have moved into a commanding place, having won four successive online games. Nevertheless, the Giants are only a person acquire powering them and could, in idea, overhaul them in the remaining 3 months.

Tampa Bay presently have the sixth seed in the NFC, they seem probable to maintain that as they have a two recreation advantage about the eighth positioned aspect.

The last location in the NFC is held by the Cardinals, the 3rd NFC West staff in the playoffs as it stands. Their position is considerably from confirmed, as they have just a one recreation edge more than the chasing pack. Arizona faces the Eagles, the 49ers and the Rams in the very last a few months. Not the easiest slate by any usually means, specially when they will most probably have to have to gain two of people matches. Philadelphia and San Francisco are absolutely there for the getting but have the skill to trigger an upset.

Arizona bought again on observe with a gain versus the Giants on Sunday

Credit history: AP

In the hunt

Very well, the entire NFC East technically continues to be in the hunt. As outlined, Washington are just a single earn in entrance of the Giants but both Philadelphia and Dallas could even now clinch the division – if a exceptional sequence of effects occurred.

New York have to play the Browns and Ravens in successive months right before using on the Cowboys in week 17. Washington have a marginally less difficult timetable, experiencing Seattle, Carolina and Philadelphia. If both of those teams unsuccessful to acquire any of these video games, the Cowboys and the Eagles could both equally catch Washington or New York. Dallas would have to have to win their remaining three video games and Philadelphia would will need to earn at the very least two.

The Giants are the crew that has the real looking opportunity of overhauling Washington.

There are two teams just just one activity driving the Cardinals in the race for the seventh seed, the Bears and the Vikings. The two NFC North groups confront off on Sunday. The winner will have a probability of overhauling the Cardinals while the loser’s time is all but above. Both equally teams have at least 1 winnable video game just after they experience every other, so Arizona want to safe a couple of wins to prevent slipping at the final hurdle.

The two the 49ers and the Lions are two games guiding Arizona, but the 49ers defeat at the fingers of Washington on Sunday leaves the Tremendous Bowl runners-up in an exceptionally precarious placement. Do not expect to see San Francisco or Detroit in the postseason…

The Carolina Panthers, three games off the pace, also can technically make the playoffs. That will not take place.

NFC standings

Playoff teams predictionAFC

Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Charges, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens

Presented that the Ravens have a reasonably easy remaining routine – undoubtedly a lot easier than the Dolphins – I anticipate Baltimore to overhaul Miami. Their get above the Browns could be a turning stage in their period.

NFC

Eco-friendly Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Soccer Workforce, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals

Washington should have sufficient to maintain off the Giants. Arizona just sneak in, though the winner of the Minnesota-Chicago recreation will use serious force.

