NFL Legend Kevin Greene Lifeless At 58

Professional Football Corridor of Famer Kevin Greene — one particular of the most feared pass rushers At any time — has died, the HOF confirmed Monday afternoon.

He was only 58-years-outdated.

“The entire Pro Football Corridor of Fame loved ones mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” HOF President and CEO David Baker said. “I regarded him as a private buddy and a accurate Hall of Famer in every feeling. He possessed the most outstanding can-do frame of mind of any individual I ever fulfilled.”

“He was a fantastic player, but extra than that, he was a great person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s spouse, Tara, and their complete household. We will without end preserve his legacy alive to provide as inspiration for upcoming generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at fifty percent-personnel in Kevin’s memory.”

No result in of demise was offered.

Greene was a monster in the NFL for 14 several years from 1985 to 1999 … piling up 160 total sacks for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers.

The Auburn legend — who was picked in the 5th round by the Rams in the ’85 NFL Draft — gained 5 Pro Bowl honors, 2 All-Professional nods and 1 NFL Defensive MVP award in his job.

He was inducted into the Corridor of Fame along with legends like Brett Favre, Orlando Tempo and Marvin Harrison in 2016.

KG also acquired fame in the wrestling earth … making some noteworthy appearances in the WCW in the late 1990s.

#RIP