NFL Gunning to Ship Vaccinated Heath Staff to Super Bowl, Suggests Roger Goodell

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell states the NFL is exploring methods to have fans at the Super Bowl — particularly overall health care workers.

Goodell fired off a letter to Rob Higgins — President of the Tampa Bay Tremendous Bowl LV Host Committee — informing him of the league’s strategies to reward the front line personnel who have busted their asses all through the COVID pandemic.

“We are now talking about with community well being officers our need to invite vaccinated health care personnel to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Goodell suggests in a letter acquired by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Subject matter to their approval and in session with your team, we goal to do this in a harmless and accountable way.”

Goodell says putting vaccinated well being treatment personnel in the stands for the most important recreation of the year would “support market the relevance of vaccination and suitable health and fitness methods including wearing masks in public configurations.”

The plans are not set in stone however — but it would seem Goodell is optimistic.

He concluded his letter by heaping more praise on well being care personnel.

“We hope that in some little way, this initiative will encourage our place and figure out these real American heroes as we appear forward to a much better and healthier 12 months.”

Yeah, we know … it is absolutely a cheap PR transfer — but it is really continue to amazing and the wellness care employees have earned it.