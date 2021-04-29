Who will be the next Tottenham Hotspurs manager?

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs will hunt for a manager next season; Could Max Allegri become the next Spurs manager?

Tottenham Hotspurs have sacked their manager Jose Mourinho last week and appointed Ryan Mason as an interim manager. Its been a challenging position for the managers who are taking the hot seat because the Is bit quite a competent task to take a team from the scratch.

Spurs are at the 7th in the premier league table still 5 more games left to end this season 20/21, they have to win their remaining games to qualify into the UEFA champions league. It has been 2 years since the Spurs qualified for the champions league.

Currently, Mason is an interim manager till the end of the season. He is an academy grown lad had to quit football due to injury; and hence started managing junior teams at Spurs academy. Spurs management decided to promote Ryan, until the end of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann already informed his deal with Bayern Munich from next season. Even experienced managers like Brendon Rodgers, Nuno Espirito Santo busy with their respective clubs in Premier League.

Max Allegri remains a good experienced available manager. Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is also available after his former club sacked him for John Kennedy.

Who is going to be an option for Daniel Levy ?

Scot parker is also an option for the Spurs head coach because he had experience in managing Spur’s U18. Now he is the head coach for Fulham, they are at the bottom of the table and also need 7 points to avoid relegation from the league. So mostly he won’t be an option for the next manager for spurs.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri also linked with the next manager, Nuno Espirito Santo also have experience in the premier league are looking for an opportunity to prove again in the premier league.

Whom will Spurs choose finally?

Tottenham Hotspurs do have time to think about the final decision. Max Allegri has no experience of English football; have neither played nor managed outside Italy.

Neil Lennon has English football experience and have managed Celtic in European competitions as well.

Or will Tottenham bring in an inexperienced manager like Mauricio Pochettino in 2015? It will be a challenging task for everyone to take that position. Next season they are planning to bring their academy players to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. So the person who has experience in managing young kids will be the next option for spurs!