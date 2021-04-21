Next James Bond: Beauty and the Beast star discusses 007 role – ‘It’s daunting’ | Films | Entertainment

Later this year No Time To Die will hit cinemas, bringing Craig’s journey as James Bond to an end. The British star has played the hero in five movies spanning 15 years, but now all eyes are on who could replace him. While a collection of British actors have been at the top of bookies’ rankings, Disney star Luke Evans has now announced he would love to take on the “daunting” task.

The Welsh actor is best known for portraying Gaston in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, but he has been around as a big-screen actor for years.

Before his Disney appearance Luke played Dracula in Dracula Untold and the powerful Bard in Lord of the Rings’ The Hobbit prequels.

The actor, who is also a well-regarded singer, became a mainstay in multi-billion-dollar franchise Fast and the Furious as Owen Shaw, the younger brother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Speaking to The Mirror about wanting to take on the iconic role of Bond the 42-year-old said: “I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role.”

READ MORE: James Bond ‘leak’: Daniel Craig’s last expensive 007 premiere detailed