Next James Bond: Beauty and the Beast star discusses 007 role – ‘It’s daunting’ | Films | Entertainment
Later this year No Time To Die will hit cinemas, bringing Craig’s journey as James Bond to an end. The British star has played the hero in five movies spanning 15 years, but now all eyes are on who could replace him. While a collection of British actors have been at the top of bookies’ rankings, Disney star Luke Evans has now announced he would love to take on the “daunting” task.
The Welsh actor is best known for portraying Gaston in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, but he has been around as a big-screen actor for years.
Before his Disney appearance Luke played Dracula in Dracula Untold and the powerful Bard in Lord of the Rings’ The Hobbit prequels.
The actor, who is also a well-regarded singer, became a mainstay in multi-billion-dollar franchise Fast and the Furious as Owen Shaw, the younger brother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).
Speaking to The Mirror about wanting to take on the iconic role of Bond the 42-year-old said: “I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role.”
Luke continued: “I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what’s happening.
“It’s a very secretive process and it’s a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see.
“It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck.”
However, if he were to get the role, Luke would have to make some sacrifices.
Ladbrokes revealed the actor’s odds have been slashed to just 22/1 to replace Craig after No Time To Die.
The bookies’ Alex Apati commented: “Luke Evans has thrown his hat into the ring to play Bond next and while he’s still considered something of an outsider, his odds have tumbled substantially from 50/1 to just 22/1 in the last two days.”
Although Luke’s new odds are great for him, he is still nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Netflix and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is the frontrunner to take over with his odds at Evens.
Page is shortly followed by The Dark Knight Rises and Inception actor Tom Hardy, who has a staggering 3/1 to take the role.
Close behind is James Norton, who has an impressive 4/1.
DC Comics star Henry Cavill is the next in line with 8/1, although his chances have been dwindling slowly over the last few months.
James Bond No Time To Die is due for release on September 30, 2021.
Beauty and the Beast is available to watch on Disney Plus now.
