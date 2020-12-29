Newcastle vs Liverpool: Prediction, Television set channel, are living stream, crew information, kick-off time, h2h success, odds

With Everton’s match towards Manchester Metropolis postponed because of to a Covid outbreak and Leicester dropping points, only Manchester United can search to slash the reigning champions’ attainable edge.

For Newcastle, it’s been a tough festive period of time with defeats at Leeds and Manchester Town possibly side of getting held at home by Fulham.

Newcastle vs Fulham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The match will be held behind closed doors at St James’ Park.

Tv set channel: The match will not be shown on Tv in the Uk.

Live stream: Amazon Primary Video clip subscribers can stream the match are living on the net or on mobile and pill by means of the Primary Movie application.

Newcastle are most likely to be without Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey, becoming a member of Martin Dubravka, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines.

Liverpool will hope Thiago Alcantara can be involved, but in any other case it is really a circumstance of how you ended up for Jurgen Klopp, with Naby Keita signing up for the likes of Joel Matip and more time-expression absentees. Breaking NEWS Brentford vs Newcastle Stay! Newest rating, purpose updates, team information, Television set and Carabao Cup match stream currently

Prediction: Newcastle -2 Liverpool

Liverpool were not at the races against West Brom but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t allow that to help two video games on the spin, in particular towards a Newcastle facet who glance like they are jogging out of concepts with Steve Bruce.

Head to head (h2h) historical past and results

Newcastle wins: 50

Draws: 42

Liverpool wins: 87

Bettings odds and tips (subject to modify)

Newcastle: 10/1

Attracts: 9/2

Liverpool: 2/7