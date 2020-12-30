Newcastle vs Liverpool FC Dwell! Most recent workforce information, lineups, prediction, Television, Leading League match stream now

Liverpool are back again in motion tonight – and the tension is on to get again to successful means towards Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Liverpool keep on being favourites to retain their crown this season, but United are commencing to glimpse like potential title challengers – and Jurgen Klopp will have reminded his players of that now.
The Reds now facial area a Newcastle facet who are winless in their last 4 game titles in all competitions, and currently sit 7 factors above the relegation zone. Steve Bruce’s Magpies have been inconsistent this time period, but can nevertheless pack a punch – and Klopp will not be writing off the hosts.
With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, adhere to all the action on our Reside match blog site.
As for Newcastle, Steve Bruce can make just 1 improve in the wake of Saturday’s 2- defeat at Person City, with striker Callum Wilson returning from an ankle issue in place of Miguel Almiron.
Thiago returns
So, Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of James Milner – who is fit more than enough to start off right now – and Thiago Alcantara, who normally takes a spot on the bench.
More back again, Nathaniel Phillips commences in defence with Joel Matip getting joined lengthy-time period absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the casualty list.
Newcastle crew information
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Yedlin, Matthew Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie, Joelinton, Wilson, Murphy
Subs: Dubravka, Carroll, Shelvey, Gayle, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Sean Longstaff
Liverpool staff news
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Rhys Williams, Kelleher, Neco Williams
Thiago in the squad
Liverpool have verified that Thiago Alcantara is in the squad tonight, but will he begin? We’ll quickly locate out…
Full crew news will be out in about 10 minutes, so keep tuned…
Liverpool predicted lineup
Here’s how we consider Liverpool will line up tonight…
(4-3-3): Alisson Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Williams, Robertson Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Head to head (h2h) benefits
Prediction: Newcastle -2 Liverpool
Liverpool were not at the races towards West Brom but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t allow for that to enable two online games on the spin, specifically versus a Newcastle side who search like they are working out of concepts with Steve Bruce.
Team news
Newcastle are probable to be devoid of Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey, joining Martin Dubravka, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines.
Liverpool will hope Thiago Alcantara can be associated, but if not it’s a situation of how you had been for Klopp, with Naby Keita joining the likes of Joel Matip and for a longer period-term absentees.