Newcastle vs Liverpool FC Dwell! Most recent workforce information, lineups, prediction, Television, Leading League match stream now

Liverpool are back again in motion tonight – and the tension is on to get again to successful means towards Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Liverpool keep on being favourites to retain their crown this season, but United are commencing to glimpse like potential title challengers – and Jurgen Klopp will have reminded his players of that now.

The Reds now facial area a Newcastle facet who are winless in their last 4 game titles in all competitions, and currently sit 7 factors above the relegation zone. Steve Bruce’s Magpies have been inconsistent this time period, but can nevertheless pack a punch – and Klopp will not be writing off the hosts.

