Newcastle Utd plan for New Project with Saudi Money

Updates from Premier League as Newcastle Utd planning to begin a new project with Saudi money; prepares Shortlist to bring in few new players.

Newcastle United, 4 times Premier League winner (1904-05, 06-07, 08-09, 1926-27) went through a troubling past as well. The team won the FA Cup 6 times in the past.

But the team couldn’t recover from the lost pride since 1954-55 season, last time they won a Prestigious English trophy.

The Change in Ownership

Previous owner of the club Mike Ashley has publicly announced that they sold the club to Saudi Company. The company decided to take over the club gradually improving its every section.

English company named Castore will take over the merchandising section, and also sponsor the Newcastle shirt from next season.

#nufc takeover hopes should be enhanced as Premier League surely now realise it's not just about the top six https://t.co/gEmbgeVMLf — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) April 22, 2021

The club has a vision to recreate the lost pride with the help of Saudi funds. Club supporter base also have a share in the ownership. Hence, they might plan something big and turn around like Man City.

Newcastle Utd shortlisted few players for new project

Newcastle United will certainly keep themselves safe away from relegation to Championship next season. Hence, they have started planning to make few new recruits in their team next season.

Dutch footballer Danilho Doekhi, the 22 years old central defender has come under their radar for next season. He currently plays for Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem. He has played 33 games this season with 93% starting lineup appearances.

Rangers joined by Newcastle United and Fulham in race for Doekhi



In the latest Rangers news, Football Insider understands Newcastle United and Fulham have joined the race to sign Danilho Doekhi.https://t.co/U5cFQ4rM9B #rangerfc #ran pic.twitter.com/WUO4Y5sSDR — #55 Copland Road Roar (@coplandroadroar) April 25, 2021

Newcastle started to monitor Pape Sarr from Ligue 1 club FC Metz. The 18 years old Senegalese defensive mid-fielder made 22 appearances this season, with 44% starts. He can also start in the midfield region and move from box to box.

Newcastle United has also kept Brazilian mid-fielder Matheus Nunes, playing in Sporting Lisbon. The 22 years old graduated from Portuguese academy and joined Lisbon in 2020. This season, he has played 34 games and has scored 3 times with 2 assists as well.

🇧🇷 Matheus Nunes (22) with the important late matchwinner v. Braga.



Sporting were with 10 men for over 70 minutes. 😳



With the win, they are another 3 points closer to their first Liga NOS title in almost 20 years. 🦁🤩 pic.twitter.com/6KybmxIFiK — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) April 25, 2021

Hungarian footballer Attila Szalai has certainly become their top priority this season. The 23 years old central defender has an ability to play in the wing-backs as well. This season, he has played 36 games for Fenerbahce and has scored SIX goals with 3 assists as well.

Here’s Attila Szalai’s goal from the weekend! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/d0uVeEAcDk — Alex 🇭🇺🇨🇦 (@Szoboszlai_) April 21, 2021

Newcastle United keen make a comeback in the English football league, with new project and new plans to make the best out of the future.