Newcastle Utd monitoring Ozan Kabak from Liverpool

Transfer news from Premier League as Liverpool will not continue service of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, and Newcastle might take the chance.

Liverpool had a very struggling time this season due to their injuries. Jurgen Klopp had to force Liverpool to make some desperate signings to help their defence.

Hence, Liverpool signed two defenders in the January transfer window. Ozan Kabak from FC Schalke and Ben Davies from Preston on a short term loan deal.

But Liverpool has wished not to continue the service of Ozan Kabak. As they have signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Ozan Kabak under Newcastle United radar

Newcastle United wants to recruit quality players this summer, with the help of their new owners. The Magpies manager Steve Bruce will certainly request the club to make an attempt for Ozan Kabak.

During the short spell at Liverpool, Ozan Kabak has learnt the challenges of Premier League. And will surely make himself ready to take on the players in arguably, the most competitive league in Europe.

FC Schalke has ended the season at the bottom-most position on Bundesliga table this season, and has relegated to Bundesliga 2.

Hence, Ozan Kabak will definitely not want to return back to Schalke.

Leicester City and Newcastle United have their eyes set on Schalke’s Ozan Kabak for this summer.



Newcastle came close to signing Kabak on loan in January before Liverpool swooped in on deadline day. Liverpool have decided not to make the move permenant.#NUFC | Bild — NUFC HQ (@NUFC_HQ) June 8, 2021

Magpies ready to offer £18 Million

Ozan Kabak has three years left in his contract with FC Schalke. The representatives of the 21 years old Turkish defender are trying to find a club for him in Premier League.

Newcastle has shown interest with an offer of £18 Million for Schalke; and agreed to pay Kabak’s demand for £80,000 per week.