Newcastle has another chance to sign Joshua King

Transfer news from Premier League as Newcastle United has another chance to revive their interest upon Norwegian striker Joshua King.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce showed heavy interest in signing the Norwegian striker Joshua King last summer.

But the club failed to make a transfer from AFC Bournemouth, who eventually went to Everton in the mid-season Transfer window this year.

Portrait: Who is Joshua King?

The 29 years old Norwegian striker signed for Man United in 2008 to play for their academy side. Man Utd promoted him to U23 squad by making him play at different English clubs on loan.

Man Utd finally sold him to Blackburn Rovers in 2013. Blackburn made him play in their team for two years and sent him to Bournemouth in 2015.

Joshua King played 184 games for Bournemouth to score 53 and assist 19 goals in his 5 and half years span.

Newcastle had an interest to sign the player last season, but he eventually signed for Everton. But he failed miserably to shine at Merseyside, with no goals and assists from 11 substitute appearances.

Newcastle has the chance to sign him for FREE

The contract between Joshua King and Everton will expire in June 2021. Hence, Newcastle will once again have the chance to revive their interest and Steve Bruce can finally land his choice at St. James Park.

Steve Nickson, the Head of Recruitment for Newcastle United have good ties with the agency representing Joshua King. Hence, they are certainly optimistic this time.