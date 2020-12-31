Newcastle – Liverpool: Leading League champions slip to offer Manchester United New Year’s raise

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were wasteful in entrance of objective as Jurgen Klopp’s champions drew their second recreation in a row, though Fabian Schar made a breathtaking previous-ditch deal with to deny Sadio Mane late on as Karl Darlow starred in goal for the Magpies.

The effects extends Liverpool’s lead at the leading of the desk to a few details, but presents Manchester United the likelihood to go degree with them at the prime of the desk should really the Crimson Devils conquer Aston Villa on New Year’s Working day.

Klopp told Amazon Primary Online video just after the game: “We found a ton of answers in the match and produced unbelievable prospects. You have various draws and this 1 I’m not delighted with the consequence but I am happy with the performance.

“They defended with all they had but nonetheless we were being alone in entrance of the aim, we just could not end them off.

“I’ve watched a great deal of soccer matches. You have to regard the consequence. I know the boys will complete off people conditions if they get them once again, and we will gain football games.” Breaking NEWS Newcastle vs Liverpool FC Dwell! Most recent workforce information, lineups, prediction, Television, Leading League match stream now