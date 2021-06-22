Newcastle interested in Euro’s Golden boy

Transfer news from Premier League as Newcastle United revives their interest in Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle United has finished the season at 12th position on the Premier League table. They will continue in the 1st division league and will also start to dream for silverwares.

The club has officially announced the news of change in ownership. A Saudi Arabian group of companies has bought a partnership share in the club, which also has a fan club in their partnership.

Hence, the team will begin to buy new players to make a strong team for title challenges.

🎯 If you missed that Patrik Schick golazo from midfield, here you go.



A lovely goal in every sense of the words.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/vKYQkJJoyY — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) June 14, 2021

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce wants Patrik Schick

Partik Schick, the 25 years old Czech Republic player was certainly under their radar last year. But the player decided to join Bayer 04 Leverkusen from AS Roma.

The player has graduated from Sparta Prague, a 1st division club in Czech Republic. And he later continued his career at Serie A sides like Sampdoria and AS Roma.

Patrik has experienced Bundesliga football before joining Leverkusen, as he played a season at Leipzig on loan from Roma.

This season, he has scored 13 goals from 36 games in all competition for Leverkusen, and have provided 2 assists. And he continued his form in EURO, as he scored 3 goals from 2 games.

Several clubs in the race with Newcastle

Clubs like Fiorentina and AC Milan has kept a close track of the player. The £20-22 Million rated forward can certainly raise his market value with his performance in EURO.

Head of Newcastle recruitment Steve Nickson considers him as the most prioritized forward this summer.