Newcastle 1-1 Fulham: Joachim Andersen sees crimson as Callum Wilson penalty rescues attract

allum Wilson’s eighth goal of the time handed Newcastle a attract they scarcely deserved as 10-gentleman Fulham noticed two details slip from their grasp.

Wilson won and converted a 64th-moment penalty to snatch a 1-1 attract at St James’ Park, in the procedure equalling his Premier League tally for Bournemouth in the whole of final period.

Fulham, who had defender Joachim Andersen despatched off for the obstacle which led to the place-kick, had been deservedly in advance at the break courtesy of Matt Ritchie’s very own objective and enjoyed the better of the initially hour with Ademola Lookman a constant risk.

Even so, they returned to London reflecting on what may possibly have been as the Magpies scrapped their way to an 18th level of the campaign in decidedly unconvincing vogue forward of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-last trip to Brentford.

In an enterprising get started by equally sides, Scott Parker's adult men played the much more fluent football, but Newcastle appeared the much more possible to rating, successful two corners in advance of Wilson headed a 10th-moment Ritchie cross straight at goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Lookman was no extra profitable in his endeavor to beat Karl Darlow in related manner at the other end and as the 50 % wore on, the people loved the increased share of possession, despite the fact that the dwelling side ongoing to make odds with Joelinton heading over from DeAndre Yedlin’s pushed cross.

Federico Fernandez had to stand tall in the defensive wall to repel Lookman’s free of charge-kick 5 minutes later right after halting Andre-Frank Anguissa’s impressive operate illegally, and Bobby Decordova-Reid, a late substitute for Ivan Cavaleiro, failed to make a meaningful link with Mario Lemina’s defence-splitting supply at the considerably publish 13 minutes ahead of the split.

Areola received down properly to claim Miguel Almiron’s 38th-minute generate as the Magpies responded, but it was Fulham who took the lead four minutes later.

Defending the in close proximity to publish from a still left-wing corner, Ritchie could only assistance the ball into his possess internet following defender Tosin Adarabioyo experienced headed down Lookman's established-piece and Decordova-Reid flicked it in direction of target.

Magpies head coach Steve Bruce designed a change at 50 percent-time with midfielder Isaac Hayden replacing Fernandez in central defence, and his side had an early probability to amount from a Jonjo Shelvey absolutely free-kick, though his curling hard work by no means had the dip to difficulties Areola.

Their attempts to function their way back into the recreation ended up tepid as the London side sat deep out with out the ball and broke at speed with it, but they had been back again in the match with 64 minutes gone.

Almiron’s properly-weighted go place Wilson in powering final male Andersen and the striker went to floor in the box soon after emotion a tug at his shirt.

Referee Graham Scott awarded a penalty after consulting the pitchside check, dismissed the defender ahead of Wilson took entire edge from the spot by drilling the ball straight down the center.