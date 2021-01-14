Newborn Queen heads to the seaside in ‘Raw Thoughts’ video clip

[ad_1]

Toddler Queen has shared the video for her new song ‘Raw Thoughts’ – scroll down the page to look at it now.

The monitor is the NME 100 star’s first of 2021 and follows final year’s ‘Medicine’ EP, which was her debut EP.

The video sees Infant Queen – aka Bella Latham – head to the seaside with a group of pals, rollerskating, partying and dancing around Margate’s Dreamland.

“‘Raw Thoughts’ is likely the most critical song I have unveiled to date due to the fact it is basically the song that catalysed what has come to be the audio of Child Queen,” Latham explained in a push launch.

“I wrote it near the commencing of 2018 (before than any Toddler Queen track that has been, or most probable at any time will be produced) and it type of arrived to me like a present from heaven. I had been on a single of the largest evenings out of my entire existence and had woken up dreadfully hungover. I consider up until eventually that extremely stage in my everyday living, I did not know what partying was. I was extremely harmless and naïve, and this was the instant everything transformed for me.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=-9g5teW29Jw

She continued: “I had been likely by a horrible break up, and exploring partying was like finding freedom. I was going to sites my ex had never been, I was assembly people they would never meet and carrying out things that would make their pores and skin crawl. I feel I fell in really like with the danger of it. I had realised that I could do or be whoever I preferred to be, even though the only point I preferred was to be cherished by them yet again.

“The tune came out like phrase vomit the upcoming day. I was partly thrilled, partly coming down and partly ashamed of myself for what felt like a betrayal of innocence. ‘Raw Thoughts’ is an amalgamation of every single sensation. It is euphoria bleeding into my deep sadness. It appears like the moment all the things improvements, due to the fact with no my recognizing it at the time, it was. This music felt like the only way to start off 2021.”

Previously this week, Courtney Enjoy praised Latham on Instagram, indicating she had “just discovered” the musician.

“Lyrics SO good. Death and guns and beating the gay little ones up, it doesn’t materialize to you so why give a fuck. And ALL of ‘Pretty Woman Lie’. ‘Want Me’ immaculate. Shitty French accent has me laughing so tough..,” she captioned a stay movie of Latham performing ‘Internet Religion’.

“Choruses SO very good. Visuals SO very good. Compositions, ok, not ideal but for a lone woman just setting up? Greater than anyone else’s currently. Fuck Certainly.”

In a 4-star critique of the ‘Medicine’ EP, NME reported: “Latham has moulded her very own unique seem free from comparison and establishes herself as one of the most thrilling, clean voices in British pop.”