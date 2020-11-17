New Zealand’s Brent Impey stops as SANZAAR chairman

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Brent Impey has become chairman of southern hemisphere rugby body SANZAAR, stating the four-nation company is obsolete and in desperate need of modification.

Impey, who has chaired the SANZAAR board for 5 decades, will remain chairman of both New Zealand Rugby. His resignation comes at a time when New Zealand is now becoming more and more distanced in the SANZAAR venture which also includes South Africa, Australia and Argentina.

After the COVID-19 pandemic and shut boundaries brought the complete Super Rugby championship to a stop in March, New Zealand formed its domestic tournament between its five Super Rugby teams. It will function exactly the exact same tournament a year ago, now with crossover games against teams in Australia, which likewise has shaped its own national Super Rugby contest.

New Zealand has produced clear that it sees that the immediate potential of Super Rugby like becoming a trans-Tasman and Pacific championship, at least once the coronavirus pandemic continues.

South Africa decided to not contest that the Rugby Championship in Australia this past month due to the late start to its national competition, which abandoned players under-prepared. That left New Zealand, Argentina and Australia to competition a reworked Tri-Nations championship, but also gave a glimpse of a long time to the Championship and Super Rugby that may not comprise World Cup winner South Africa.

New Zealand Rugby has spoken of the value of this Rugby Championship and its own devotion to SANZAAR. However, it has also emphasized the value of producing sustainable and commercially feasible opponents throughout the COVID era.

Impey made clear his opinion that SANZAAR should adapt to a changing world order.

“In my opinion it’s time for both SANZAAR to create some basic changes that are best positioned to occur under an independent seat,” he explained. “Even though there was no critical for shift it had been acceptable to rotate the job. But, I believe that the function of chair of a federal marriage in addition to seat of SANZAAR is really a battle for any nation.”

Impey predicted for modifications to SANZAAR’s construction, hinting at the impact evidenced by the Six Nations marriages in recent modifications in World Rugby.

“The four state consensus version is obsolete if we’re seeking to develop the game and globally,” he explained. “A subscription version would permit the team to act collectively on problems like the international calendar, regulations, rules and governance and mutual industrial interests. Right now, the odds are greatly stacked against SANZAAR in its current form being in a position to affect change”

