‘New York Undercover’ Reboot May Air On NBC’s Streaming Service Peacock

‘New York Undercover’ Reboot Can Air On NBC’s Streaming Service Peacock

The reboot to your 90s authorities drama New York Undercover may have a house in NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

Based on Deadline, Peacock is currently in discussions of broadcasting the highly expected reboot two years following the first moved off the air.

The Chi showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis has signed as showrunner of this reboot, teaming up with Universal Television, and Dick Wolf, respectively the intelligence behind the first New York Undercover and many popular police dramas such as Law & Order: SVU. Dick Wolf’s firm, Wolf Entertainment, will produce the series with Peter Jankowski along with Arthur Forney.

New York Undercover has been a radical show as it had been the first authorities play to star two individuals of colour, Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo.

It had been reported Keri Hilson, Fat Joe, and MC Lyte have developed jobs at the reboot.

Are you seeing the New York Undercover reboot? Comment and tell us!