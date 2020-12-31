New Year Honours 2021: Royal Navy bomb disposal pro who cleared Luftwaffe bomb produced MBE

Royal Navy specialist who oversaw the safe disposal of a 500lb Luftwaffe bomb identified at London’s King George V Docks has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours checklist.

The discovery of the bomb in 2018 led to the cancellation of all flights to and from the London City airport, evacuation of far more than 100 residences and closure of the Channel Tunnel and other community products and services.

But the disruption would have been far greater but for the steps of Lieutenant Commander Sean “Central” Heaton and his workforce, performing facet by aspect with quite a few civilian authorities and companies over a three-day operation.

Underneath Lt Cmdr Heaton’s management, specialist divers from Portsmouth and Plymouth-based mostly bomb disposal units have rendered harmless or disposed of practically 16,000 most likely explosive things.

These provided sea mines, torpedoes, hand grenades, mortars and bombs dropped by aircraft, as properly as present-working day improvised explosive products (IEDs).

Originally from Wigan, Lt Cmdr Heaton has a lot more than 30 years’ assistance beneath his belt.

His citation suggests: “He relentlessly delivered extremely large-tempo operations, above and over and above that anticipated of his rank and his friends, with an admirable dedication to his persons.

“His devotion, commitment and skilled ability has been extraordinary, and he most strongly justifies official recognition.”

Lt Cmdr Heaton reported he is honoured to have been singled out.

He extra: “This decoration is as considerably a recognition of the brave, devoted and immensely qualified adult males and women that ended up underneath my command through my time in Southern Diving Group.”