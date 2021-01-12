New Trailer: “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

Lionsgate has declared a February 12th 2021 high quality VOD launch for the comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” which stars “Bridesmaids” duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

In addition a new trailer has been introduced for the Josh Greenbaum-helmed comedy which was delayed from a prepared July 16th 2020 theatrical launch.

Wiig and Mumolo co-wrote the script and engage in most effective close friends who go away their tiny Midwestern city for the initial time to go on trip in Vista Del Mar, Florida.

They shortly discover themselves tangled up in a villain’s plot to eliminate everybody in town. Jamie Dornan performs a lovelorn spy, although Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster and Wendy McLendon-Covey also star.