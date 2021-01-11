New Sq. Enix trademarks could hint at other Ultimate Fantasy 7 projects | Gaming | Enjoyment

Square Enix are now hectic at work on Final Fantasy 16 and Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, but the Japanese gaming giant could have a couple other tricks up their sleeves. The Shinjuku-primarily based dev and publisher very last thirty day period filed three new logos, which may perhaps hint at other Ultimate Fantasy 7 assignments they have in the is effective. As reported by Gematsu, in December Sq. Enix filed logos for At any time Disaster, The 1st Soldier and a emblem for the Shinra Electric Electric power Enterprise.
But what could these emblems indicate? Effectively, let us get started with the most enjoyable new trademark – At any time Crisis.
When it really is by no means particular, this could be a new entry in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII – an FF7 metaseries.
This commenced in 2003 with the Tetsuya Nomura directed CGI motion picture Introduction Small children, and then was adopted by cellular game Before Crisis, then PSP traditional Disaster Core and PS2’s Dirge of Cerberus.
As you can see, the entries in the FF7 Compilation have a naming conference which goes in alphabetical buy – AC, BC, CC and DC.
At any time Disaster would proceed this naming convention, with the abbreviation for this unannounced task remaining EC.
What shape or form this can take continues to be to be observed, with a spin-off title to the FF7 Remake just one feasible option.
Though yet another is Ever Crisis could basically be the subtitle for the future entry in the Last Fantasy 7 Remake sequence, or the subtitle for the initial chapter if the PS4 exclusive ever makes its way on to other formats.
Likewise, The Very first Soldier could allude to a subtitle for FF7 Remake Element 2 or for a model of Portion 1 heading to other consoles or PCs.
In phrases of what The Initial Soldier suggests, it seems to be like it can be all but selected to be a reference to legendary FF7 villain Sephiroth.
What these logos stop up currently being utilized for stays to be found, with speculation rife by now as to what it could all suggest.
On the Closing Fantasy 7 Remake Reddit website page supporters have now been speaking about what these new trademarks could spell out for the collection.
One particular FF7 fan wrote: “Very first Soldier superior be a Sephy prequel spin-off I’m retaining my fingers crossed”.
Although yet another posted: “Ever Crisis may possibly be the identify of aspect II or it could be a sequel to DC”.
1 included: “Possibly some major DLC for our beloved Remake?”
And a further wrote: “I just want Right before Crisis and Crisis Main to be simply available on mainstream platforms, make sure you come by, Square! You know you will find very good cash to be created here!”
Square Enix is currently at work on the two Final Fantasy 16 and Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake Component 2.
Rumours has it FF16 could be even more along than folks think, with the PS5 unique allegedly acquiring a 2021 release day.
Though FF7 Remake director Nomura reported he hopes to launch Section 2 “as soon as doable”, with perform beginning on the up coming instalment of the FF7R project back again in 2019.