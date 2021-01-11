New Sq. Enix trademarks could hint at other Ultimate Fantasy 7 projects | Gaming | Enjoyment

Square Enix are now hectic at work on Final Fantasy 16 and Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, but the Japanese gaming giant could have a couple other tricks up their sleeves. The Shinjuku-primarily based dev and publisher very last thirty day period filed three new logos, which may perhaps hint at other Ultimate Fantasy 7 assignments they have in the is effective. As reported by Gematsu, in December Sq. Enix filed logos for At any time Disaster, The 1st Soldier and a emblem for the Shinra Electric Electric power Enterprise.

But what could these emblems indicate? Effectively, let us get started with the most enjoyable new trademark – At any time Crisis.

When it really is by no means particular, this could be a new entry in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII – an FF7 metaseries.

This commenced in 2003 with the Tetsuya Nomura directed CGI motion picture Introduction Small children, and then was adopted by cellular game Before Crisis, then PSP traditional Disaster Core and PS2’s Dirge of Cerberus.

As you can see, the entries in the FF7 Compilation have a naming conference which goes in alphabetical buy – AC, BC, CC and DC.

At any time Disaster would proceed this naming convention, with the abbreviation for this unannounced task remaining EC.

What shape or form this can take continues to be to be observed, with a spin-off title to the FF7 Remake just one feasible option.