New Scotland lockdown to start out TONIGHT and faculties shut till February, Nicola Sturgeon announces

cotland will be plunged into a new entire lockdown from midnight tonight and educational institutions will keep on being shut until February, Nicola Sturgeon has introduced.

Ms Sturgeon claimed they had to act “quickly and decisively ” whilst Scotland was “four months guiding London” in conditions of conditions.

Describing the circumstance as “extremely serious”, she extra: “I can confirm now…that we made the decision to introduce from tomorrow, for the period of January, a legal prerequisite to keep at residence other than for vital uses. This is similar to the lockdown of March very last 12 months.”

It comes as Holyrood was recalled to discuss further measures due to a immediate improve in Covid situations.

Ms Sturgeon also announced she would preserve schools closed right up until February 1, besides for vulnerable children and those people whose mothers and fathers are crucial employees.

She admitted that she understood the choices would not be "welcome" and that it had not been taken flippantly.

The SNP chief said the steps have been “devastating” and that lockdown would keep on being in place only if “absolutely necessary”.

The whole of mainland Scotland is already underneath the hardest Tier 4 limitations, but Ms Sturgeon said this may possibly not be more than enough to tackle the virus.