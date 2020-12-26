New Movie Reveals Nashville Rocked by Huge Explosion, Authorities Say Intentional

Perform video clip articles

— Authorities say what is believed to be human remains has been found at the explosion internet site. The stays have been sent to the clinical examiner’s place of work for assessment.

— FAA temporarily halted flights out of Nashville Intercontinental Airport due to telecommunications troubles connected with the explosion.

— A photograph of the RV in problem has been released.

— An official reported there are a number of properties together with Second Ave. with structural damages. There is certainly no data of any entire body currently being identified and it’s unclear if anybody was in the RV when it exploded. Officers also confirmed there were announcements coming from the RV … warning that a bomb would detonate.

Perform movie information @FOXNashville/Twitter

The explosion also took place at 166 Next Ave. … in front of the AT&T creating. The formal mentioned, “We don’t know if that was a coincidence or if that was the intention.”

— This is video clip of the true explosion. You listen to a lady on a loudspeaker regularly say, “Evacuate now.” The warning is coming from the RV that explodes all over 30 seconds into the video. As we described, authorities say the explosion was intentional.

Downtown Nashville was rocked by an explosion on Christmas Day, and authorities imagine the blast was intentional.

The explosion shook the area at around 6:30 AM, harmful a number of properties. Extremely, only minimal injuries have been reported, even though 3 folks have been taken to local hospitals.

Play online video content material Buck McCoy/Facebook

It looked like a war zone, with cars on fire, plumes of smoke and debris scattered almost everywhere.

It seems the explosion may have appear from an RV that blew up in the place.

The Nashville Fire Dept. evacuated the space, fearful of more explosions.

While authorities say they think the blast was intentionally established, they have not been far more distinct. They have not proposed terrorism — domestic or in any other case — but they do imagine it was not an incident.

An investigation is underway.

Initially released — 7:18 AM PT