New lockdown for Northern Ireland… it is back to sq. one particular as police get powers to curb travel and GCSEs and A-ranges may be axed

THE PSNI has been supplied the electrical power to return individuals to their residences as component of a raft of rough new Covid limits.

he guidance to remain at residence is to be strengthened with laws which come into power at midnight tomorrow.

Persons will only be permitted to go away home for health care desires, to get foods or to exercising. All those who are not able to do the job from household will also be permitted to depart.

The new guidelines will be in put right up until at minimum February 6.

Connor Bamford, a virologist from Queen’s College, stated: “We’re in a even worse position than we were in March and I consider it’s going to just take at minimum a few months to get the virus again underneath manage.”

It was also verified universities will use distant understanding until eventually mid-expression.

There was no clarity final night in excess of whether A-stages and GCSE tests will continue to go in advance this yr.

However, it appears significantly very likely they will be called off, with an announcement anticipated tomorrow.

Before, there was uproar soon after the two private bodies hosting transfer checks reported the January assessments would be known as off — only for just one to afterwards point out they continue to prepared to go forward with a test in February.

Belfast Telegraph