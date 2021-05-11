New Dragon Ball Super Movie Officially Announced for 2022

After exploding in the box office with the first movie, Toei has come up with the announcement of the second movie for the Dragon Ball Super Franchise. The announcement came on Goku Day (May 9) and fans of the series are all pumped up for the release.

This came at probably the right time as it’s been a while since we got anything related to Dragon Ball on TV. After the conclusion of its first anime season back in 2018, it’s been a pretty dry phase for all Dragon Ball lovers. But with this latest news, the fans have something to be happy about.

Dragon Ball Super Movie Announced

The studio hasn’t announced any specific date but the movie will come out somewhere in 2022. As of now, the movie is in its pre-production phase and a lot of work is still left. However, the creator of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama has assured fans that the movie will far exceed everyone’s expectations as they’re trying to experiment with new things.

In Toei’s official statement, Toriyama expressed that he is closely working with the crew on the production of the movie. He also commented on doing something new about the visual aspect of the movie.

If you’ve watched the previous movie of the Dragon Ball franchise, then you might already know how visual spectacle it was. If they going to take the second movie to the next level, even more, box office records will get broken.

Akira Toriyama is Woking on the Movie

Dragon Ball Super Movie Cast

We only have confirmation in regards to the movie. For cast and crew members, Toei hasn’t released any official statement. However, we believe that we will soon get introduced to the cast of the show.

Speculations are that Masako Nozawa and Ryo Horikawa will return for voicing the characters of Goku and Vegeta in Japanese. Meanwhile, Sean Schemmel and Christopher Sabat can reprise their English counterparts.

Dragon Ball Super Movie Story

Toei in their announcement revealed that this upcoming movie will be an original story. It means that it won’t follow any plotline from the Dragon Ball Super manga. This leaves us wondering what will be the story of the upcoming release from Dragon Ball.

We have not a single clue related to the plot so it’s difficult to predict any event that can take place in the Dragon Ball Super movie. We might have to wait for some more time for the release of any other announcement.

Movie Will Have Original Story

About Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball is a legendary manga series created by Akira Toriyama and published in Weekly Shonen Jump between 1984 and 1995. With more than 200 million sales, the manga has achieved worldwide fame.

Dragon Ball Super is the sequel to this series written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. It is the continuation of the original Dragon Ball series and sees all the classic characters from the original series back in action.

What will be the plot of this Dragon Ball Super movie? What exactly did Toriyama mean when he said they are doing something different with visuals? Share your thoughts down below in the comments. For more news about other anime and manga series, make sure to follow us on our social media handles.