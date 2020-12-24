New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update fixes Computer system help save file restrict, console crashes

CD Projekt Crimson has released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077.

The hotfix introduces a amount of fixes for the game’s bugs and crashes on Computer system and consoles. The hotfix also involves improvements to memory administration and balance for consoles, which is predicted to minimize the quantity of crashes.

Most notably, the Laptop-particular patch removes the 8MB save file limit. Prior to the update, if players crafted and gathered as well lots of products in their inventory, their preserve data files would exceed 8MB and turn into corrupted. Having said that, the developer also notes that the update will not repair help you save documents that have already turn out to be corrupted prior to the patch.

The hotfix also bundled a bug take care of for one of the game’s quests. The NPC Dum Dum will no longer be lacking throughout Totentanz entrance throughout the Next Conflict mission. Verify out the complete patch notes listed here.

Earlier this 7 days, CDPR shared that the video game has offered 13million copies. The figure accounts for physical and electronic copies, as perfectly as pre-orders, and variables in “returns submitted by retail consumers in brick-and-mortar as effectively as electronic storefronts”.

A selection of the studio’s buyers have also announced their consideration to file class-motion lawsuits towards the company, alleging that it may have misrepresented itself to traders in a bid to protected funding.

Cyberpunk 2077 was produced on December 10 and received a four-star overview from NME‘s Tom Regan. He claimed that the recreation “excels as a narrative-driven video game” regardless of featuring “some of the most aggravating bugs I have at any time experienced”.