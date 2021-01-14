New Covid-19 cases now down below 50,000 for four consecutive days as 48,682 extra infections are claimed

[ad_1]
ome 48,682 new Covid-19 bacterial infections have been introduced by General public Health England – a slight increase on the 47,525 situations described on Wednesday.
It brings the country’s whole conditions to 3,260,258 and indicates daily coronavirus conditions have been retained under 50,000 for 4 consecutive times.
The publication of the most up-to-date deaths facts has been delayed due to a “processing difficulty”, PHE additional.
In accordance to PHE’s weekly surveillance report, the capital’s amount of new Covid-19 scenarios stood at 864.9 for every 100,000 individuals in the seven days to January 10.
That compares with 1,043.9 recorded in the preceding 7 days.
Whilst infections may possibly be peaking, the quantity of people today in medical center severely sick with coronavirus carries on to rise. As of 8am, a document 32,925 Covid-19 individuals have been getting handled in hospitals in England.
The figure is up 17 per cent on a week back, and up 86% due to the fact Xmas Working day.
In London, the variety stands at a record 7,840 patients, up eight for each cent in a 7 days, while in the Midlands the amount is 5,799, also a report, up 28 per cent, according to NHS England.
South-east England has 5,487 individuals, up 9 per cent jap England has 4,303, up 11 per cent north-west England has a record 3,912, up 26 for each cent north-east England/Yorkshire has 3,455, up 18 per cent and south-west England has a history 2,129, up 37 for each cent.
