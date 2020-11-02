Entertainment

New Couple Alert?

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Fuel More Relationship Rumors

November 3, 2020
New Couple Alert? Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Fuel More Dating Rumors

“To All Of Boys I Loved Before” celebrity Noah Centieno along with Stassie Karanikolaou happen to be sparking love rumors for weeks!

On the weekend, both Noah and Stassie have been spotted holding hands while coming at a Halloween celebration in Los Angeles, apparently confirming their connection.

Only days ahead, Noah and Stassie were photographed kissing another Halloween celebration, where they had been united with her bestie Kylie Jenner.

per week back, Stassie also demonstrated her support to Noah in his pop-up pub”F**k This I am Voting.” A source E!,”Stassie certainly appreciated the experience and was really pleased to be there to confirm!”

Dating rumors regarding Noah and Stassie began trapping in June once they flirted a storm to Instagram. When Stassie published a pic of himself sporting an oversize red-and-black varsity coat, Noah responded,”Give me my damn coat back girl.” He also added,”PLEASE.”

In answer to his remarks, Stassie explained,”Exactly what are talking about it is my coat.” Noah delivered two yelling emojis after viewing her remark.

Back in April, Noah called it stops Alexis Ren. They unfollowed every other and removed all traces of the connection on Instagram.

