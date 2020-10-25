New Christmas Albums 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

We expect you are all set to enter the holiday spirit, as a few of your favourite artists are falling merry new records! A number include particular renditions of classic songs, including Carrie Underwood’s”O Holy Night” on My Present along with Meghan Trainor’s”Last Christmas” on A Really Trainor Christmas. Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo also have talented lovers using a pay of Sara Bareilles along with Ingrid Michaelson’s”Winter Song” If that is not cheery enough, Dolly Parton’s LP, A Holly Dolly Christmas, is currently available and includes the title track in the Netflix film Christmas on the Square, that premieres on Nov. 22. Look ahead to find a few of their most exciting musical vacation drops to burst at the same time you prepare yourself for the upcoming season!