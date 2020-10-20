New Beauty Products Amazon 2020: From Essie, CeraVe and More

When you fire up your Amazon app to order some toilet paper, hand soap and cat litter (just me?), don’t check out without taking a look at the beauty and wellness section. Because the new beauty products at Amazon right now are good—like, really good. Sure, it’s always fun to shop at Ulta and Sephora for your beauty goods but Amazon has a lot more than you might think. We’re talking luxe hair care, fun nail polish shades, new concealer that’s also a hydrating eye cream and even an innovative vibrator. Yes, that’s beauty for your body. Go with it.

What’s especially fun about Amazon offerings is how truly diverse they are. What’s on my list? Oh, just the new CeraVe cleanser for dry skin, a hair gel collab with Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D (seriously) and a colorful new menstrual cup. Yes, it’s a random selection but that’s what makes it not boring. Add in fall-ready red nail polish and a new shampoo that won’t make your shoulders break out? You’re set.

Shop the new products we’re loving right now. Most, if not all, are on Amazon Prime because you won’t want to wait too long for these babies (especially the vibrator). Is your app open yet?

Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Hydrate Conditioner

For its 40th birthday, John Paul Mitchell Systems is making major strides in its sustainability pledge. The cruelty-free hair care already sources from an organic, solar-powered awapuhi farm in Hawaii. Now, the company has a partnership with a family-owned biodynamic farm in Tuscany, and is making all its packaging 100% recyclable and 90% derived from Brazilian sugarcane.

The new organic Clean Beauty line is made without animal products, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, DEA and mineral oils. It includes shampoos, conditioners, and treatments in four categories: Everyday (for all hair types), Smooth (for textured and frizz-prone hair), Hydrate ( for dry hair) and Repair (for color-treated, damaged and brittle hair). I’ve got my eye on this Hydrating Conditioner infused with organic olive and oat peptide. Available on Amazon November 1.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Pink

Everyone’s favorite heat styling brush now comes in this fun pink shade.

Haus Laboratories

Adding to the already cult-favorite Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Lady Gaga’s makeup brand is rolling out two new jet-black eyeliners in the Punk shade. The Micro-Tip Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner (left) has a thinner tip than its original version and a semi-shine finish. Available October 20.

The Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner (right) is a smudge-friendly creamy liner made for the waterline. Available October 20.

True + Luscious Super Moisture Lipstick

This new clean beauty brand’s lipsticks are made with hyaluronic acid, konjac root powder and vitamin E for all the hydration.

Haus Laboratories Head Rush Blush

Lady Gaga has finally #blessed us with blush and bronzer! There are seven Blush Duos and five Bronzer Duos, including this pretty shade in Bouquet/Ribbon. “With everyday mask-wear, the placement of pigment is about playing less by the rules—take these pigments a little higher, above the apple of the cheek and raise color above the mask line so you can still get the most impact,” said Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director, Haus Laboratories, in a statement. Available October 6.

L’Oréal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara

Try this new ultra-light volumizing mascara that promises to be smudge and flake resistant.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

Soothe dry skin all over the body with this vitamin E-infused gel.

CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

TikTok skinfluencers’ favorite cleansing brand just came out with a new face wash for normal-to-dry skin. With ceramides, amino acids and hyaluronic acid, it removes dirt, oil and makeup without stripping the skin.

Got2b Glued Limited Edition Spiking Glue by DJ Pauly D

Yes, that is Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D on this new ultra-hold hair gel. It (and the rest of the collection) sold out in 24 hours but order it now—it’s back in stock October 11.

Moroccanoil Marvelous Must Haves for Stand Up Style

Moroccanoil​ and Amazon teamed up on this limited-edition set ​to celebrate the 20-time Emmy Nominated Amazon Prime show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Get three best-selling products: Moroccanoil Treatment, Hydrating Styling Cream and Luminous Hairspray Strong.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer

Next up in the True Match fam is this eye cream and concealer hybrid. Cover dark circles while treating your skin to hyaluronic acid serum.

Palette by pak The Original High Fiver

Have a weekend getaway coming up? Skip the travel bottles and grab one of these “palettes.” There are five leak-resistant wells to hold hair products, powders, body lotion—anything, really. It slips right into your bag you and you can reuse it again and again.

Essie Nail Polish in Adrenaline Brush

Fall is here and that means new autumnal polishes from Essie. We love this creamy red hue but there are six more to choose from.

Saalt Menstrual Cup

This popular period cup now comes in ocean-inspired seafoam green. The brand is collecting 10 pounds of waste from the Pacific Ocean by its new impact partner, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii. New to menstrual cups? The medical-grade silicone lasts up to 10 years (!) and holds as much as four tampons.

Teenology Shampoo for All Hair Types

Teens aren’t the only people that break out on their back, shoulders and hairline thanks to pore-clogging shampoo. This sulfate-free shampoo promises to be free of those acne-causing oils and in its place, vitamin B5, sage and aloe vera.

MysteryVibe Crescendo

Make your body feel beautiful with this super adaptable vibrator. All genders can have some fun with the six powerful motors of this waterproof, double-sided toy. Bend it into any shape your heart desires.