New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Gold (Latest Model)

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip Specifications:
- A new improved processor consumes less electricity and battery power also increased now runs up to 18 hours.
- MacBook Air M1 chip works with an 8-Core CPU unit with full efficiency that works about 3.5x faster to perform data processing tasks.
- Ultra-fast 8 core GPU processor and 5 times faster graphic card give smooth experience for high-end games and applications.
- Available in two RAM size of 8GB and 16GB. And that is more than sufficient to perform every action in the Apple MacBook Air M1 chip machine.
- Machine learning becomes more efficient with the new advanced 16 core neural engine.
- Apple’s well-known SSD (Solid State Drive) gives a superfast experience to open apps, files, folders, and other system-related tasks.
- Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip laptop comes with two storage sizes i.e. 256GB and 512GB storage capacity. And these both are further configurable up to 1TB or 2TB.
- Screen size 13.3 inches is still maintained by Apple with LED-backlit display having IPS technology.
- Apple MacBook Air M1 chip laptop comes with a 30W USB-C type power charging adapter which is made from the latest technology for fast charging.
- The on-body panel, it consists of 2 thunderbolts and 4 USB port.
- An ambient light sensor is provided in the mouse trackpad.
- A new security feature is used here in this M1 chip MacBook Air laptop and that is Touch ID login.
- Improved 720p FaceTime camera is on display.
