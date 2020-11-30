New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Gold (Latest Model)

New Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip Specifications:

  1. A new improved processor consumes less electricity and battery power also increased now runs up to 18 hours.
  2. MacBook Air M1 chip works with an 8-Core CPU unit with full efficiency that works about 3.5x faster to perform data processing tasks.
  3. Ultra-fast 8 core GPU processor and 5 times faster graphic card give smooth experience for high-end games and applications.
  4. Available in two RAM size of 8GB and 16GB. And that is more than sufficient to perform every action in the Apple MacBook Air M1 chip machine.
  5. Machine learning becomes more efficient with the new advanced 16 core neural engine.
  6. Apple’s well-known SSD (Solid State Drive) gives a superfast experience to open apps, files, folders, and other system-related tasks.
  7. Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip laptop comes with two storage sizes i.e. 256GB and 512GB storage capacity. And these both are further configurable up to 1TB or 2TB.
  8. Screen size 13.3 inches is still maintained by Apple with LED-backlit display having IPS technology.
  9. Apple MacBook Air M1 chip laptop comes with a 30W USB-C type power charging adapter which is made from the latest technology for fast charging.
  10. The on-body panel, it consists of 2 thunderbolts and 4 USB port.
  11. An ambient light sensor is provided in the mouse trackpad.
  12. A new security feature is used here in this M1 chip MacBook Air laptop and that is Touch ID login.
  13. Improved 720p FaceTime camera is on display.
