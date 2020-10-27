Nev Schulman Earns First Perfect Score on’DWTS’ Season 29 for The Dark Swan Dance! (Video)

Entertainment

Nev Schulman Earns First Perfect Score on ‘DWTS’ Season 29 for His Black Swan Dance! (Video)

Nev Schulman reveals his toned body when moving shirtless because of his most recent dancing Dancing With the Stars! )

The 36-year old Catfish celebrity and his spouse Jenna Johnson failed a Dark Swan dance throughout the Halloween-themed incident of this series, that was recorded live on Monday night (October 26) at Los Angeles.

Nev attained a significant first throughout the series — he obtained the very first best score of 30 factors to this season. All 3 judges gave him a 10 for its extraordinary performance!

The first subject of the incident was Villains Night plus they played a dance straight from the film Dark Swan, inspired from the ballet Swan River.

be sure to have a look at the complete leaderboard to determine what every contestant got and discover out that celeb was shipped home in the conclusion of the evening.

