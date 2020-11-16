Netflix’s’Dear White Folks’ most recent Prove to Close Down For 2 Weeks as a result of Favorable COVID Tests

Yet another series has suspended production due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Dear White Individuals , that broadcasts on Netflix, has stopped generation for two months because of a team members of their team and team examining positive, in accordance with Deadline.

“Many team members of this Lionsgate television show Dear White Folks for Netflix have tested positive for COVID-19,” an announcement from Lionsgate, making the show, reads. )

It lasted,”They’re in quarantine, along with other staff members are notified. We’re after the wellness and security protocols we’ve got set up, and the show won’t be shooting the following two months while quarantine steps are detected. The health and security of the Dear White People staff is our greatest priority.”

Dear White People is the most current in the lineup of shows pausing generation because of the stunt, after Do not stress Darling, The Witcher, as well as Young Sheldon.

